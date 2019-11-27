Busy Thanksgiving travel season: Buckle up, slow down

Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, 8:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

As travelers share Virginia’s interstates, city streets and country roads this Thanksgiving, motorists are encouraged to keep safety at the forefront by buckling up, and giving emergency responders room to work so everyone makes it to the table safely this holiday season.

With the launch of November’s Click It or Ticket campaign, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding motorists to always buckle up before taking to the road this week – and every day.

Additionally, DMV is joining with AAA Mid-Atlantic, Chesterfield County Police Department, Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Slow Down and Move Over for emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

State and local police officers across Virginia will be on the lookout for unbelted motorists during Click It or Ticket, which runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 6. This Virginia campaign combines highvisibility enforcement of seat belt and child safety seat laws with outreach and education. Moreover, motorists should remember that the Commonwealth’s roadways are these officers’ place of business, so always slow down and move over when there are flashing lights.

“Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations – it’s about saving lives,” George Bishop, DMV’s Deputy Commissioner, said at a news conference today with AAA Mid-Atlantic and law enforcement officials.

“First and foremost, Virginia’s drivers need to always buckle up and make sure everyone in their vehicle is properly restrained with seat belts as well as car seats for children. Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to stay safe while driving.”

Last year, 12 people died in Virginia crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday.

“We cannot be satisfied until we reach zero traffic fatalities,” Bishop said. “A simple act of clicking a seat belt saves lives.”

Drivers and passengers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking they’re safe without a seat belt in less-traveled areas, or in larger vehicles.

According to DMV research, a large number of unrestrained crashes occur in rural areas. The victims are often young men driving or riding in a pickup truck.

“If your husband, brother, father or boyfriend doesn’t wear his seat belt, save his life by encouraging him to make this small but significant change,” said Col. Jeffrey Katz, Chief of the Chesterfield Police Department. “Remind them that the Click It or Ticket mobilization is happening right now, so being unbelted is not only extremely dangerous, it could result in a traffic ticket.”

Martha Meade, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs, added some additional advice during the news conference.

“AAA reminds all motorists to slow down and change lanes, if possible, when approaching and passing police, fire, rescue, tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles or any emergency response vehicle that display blue, red or amber flashing lights. It is not only the law in Virginia, it will help to protect those who are risking their lives to assist those in need and to prevent secondary and preventable crashes, injuries or deaths,” Meade said.

To help motorists prepare for this week’s busy travel period, AAA Mid-Atlantic will host two child safety seat checks in Richmond in partnership with the Richmond Ambulance Authority:

Monday, November 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Target, 7107 Forest Hill Avenue

Tuesday, November 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Walmart, 2410 Sheila Lane

To make the point at the news conference that airbags must be used in conjunction with seat belts, AAA Mid-Atlantic deployed an active airbag and used a stuffed animal to demonstrate what could happen to an unrestrained occupant when the airbag deploys without a seat belt. Airbags deploy at 200 mph and can cause injury or death when not used, as intended, with a seat belt.

“While this season is about family, friends, food and football, none of those things matter if you’re not around to celebrate,” Bishop said.

Related