Busy, successful month for Waynesboro YMCA SMAC swimming team

The Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club swim team took top honors in the 2018 Virginia Long Course Age Group Championships.

SMAC, representing the Waynesboro Family YMCA, more than doubled the combined team score of second-place Salem YMCA in the Small Team category.

Sterling Wissler won two individual championships in that meet: the 10 & under 50 freestyle and the 10 & under 100 freestyle.

Wissler also placed in three events at the 2018 Eastern Zones Long Course Age Group Championship: finishing third in the 100 freestyle and swimming on third-place relay teams in the 200 and 400 freestyle.

Wissler was joined at that meet by Aiden Weber, who competed in several events in the 10 & under category.

Also this summer, SMAC sent two swimmers to the 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals. Kristen Wagner competed in the 50 free, 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke, marking her fourth appearance at nationals.

Tate Snyder competed for the first time at the national level, in the 50 and 100 butterfly.

