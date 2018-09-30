Busy October at Shenandoah Valley Art Center

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of October, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery artists from BozART, a gallery originally established in 1995 and located in Charlottesville on the Downtown Mall.

The cooperative gallery represented sculptors, watercolorists and many artists using a variety of media. Each month a new exhibit was hung providing opportunities for artists to share their work and art enthusiasts to enjoy and purchase art. After 19 years, in 2014, the gallery closed its doors. The group has remained together, taking the name BozART Fine Art Collective, exhibiting each year in galleries, centers, and vineyards throughout Central Virginia. This talented group of twenty members is bringing their collective works to SVAC. An opening was held in September for the two month exhibition which ends on October 27.

In the Hallway Galleries, the theme is Member’s Choice. All participants exhibit the medium and artwork of their choosing. SVAC is proud that it is a community-based organization that showcases and supports its talented members with this exhibition

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of October! For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10.

Due to heavy demand, classes are full, but you can fill out the survey at http://www.svacart.com/childrens:classes/ to be placed on the waiting list. (October 6, 20, 27, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Back by popular demand, the renowned 47th Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show will be held on October 13 and 14. Approximately one hundred and fifty artists from across the country will bring their artwork to downtown Waynesboro. Exhibits will open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday with free admission and parking.

EMERGE will take over the SVAC 416 W. Main St. gallery and highlight emerging artists. Join us for tons of unique art, a chance to sample regional gourmet foods, craft beers, and great music. An interactive art project for visitors, live painting, and a day culminating with an awards ceremony for the artists are just a few of the features presented by SVAC and sponsored by Vailes Home Improvement. Recently, the show was voted the top art event in Virginia by “Virginia Living” readers. Come and bring friends and family to this annual art lover’s event while shopping for award winning artwork and enjoying all the festival activities!

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery was voted one of the Best Virginia Galleries in the Shenandoah Valley for 2018 by “Virginia Living” readers. Come join the center, a home for artists, exhibitions, research, workshops and classes for developing or refining techniques. Family and individual memberships are available! For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.

