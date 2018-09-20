Business trends to look out for in the future

Business is an ever evolving industry and having some ideas as to what you can expect for the future can help you stay ahead of the game. With the changing landscapes in several markets and sectors, particularly in the areas of technology , Media Market , and geopolitics, business owners and those involved in the global finances will need to keep several upcoming trends in mind.

It’s particularly important to know what will likely happen in the sectors that are pertinent to the industries that you are involved in or are planning to be involved in. By doing so, you’ll be able to find ways to actually take advantage of that information and maintain an edge over your competitors.

AI & Automation

Artificial intelligence and automation are two factors that most analysts agree will have a major role to play in business in the future. From manufacturing, to transportation, and even in food & beverage, most things are expected to become operated by and through machines in the coming years. Companies will use it in their offer for goods , as well.

In the next decade alone, over half of blue collar jobs are expected to be replaced with automated systems. This can lead to major savings in overhead expenses and high production rates due to the fact that machines don’t take breaks, vacations, sick leaves, or wages.

Blockchain

Blockchain, for those who don’t know, is basically a digital ledger where transactions are recorded and are visible to all parties involved. This ensures that nothing is hidden and there is no need for additional regulations other than those agreed upon by the people involved.

This might be an oversimplification of the subject, but the point of the matter is that Blockchain holds the potential for world-changing innovations that can completely turn entire industries on their heads. In much the same way that the Internet got rid of the need to go to physical stores in order to acquire goods, Blockchain could spell the end for entire networks of middlemen.

IoT

The Internet of Things or IoT is becoming an increasingly huge industry. It has allowed everything from toasters to home security systems to be controlled by a network that responds to the owner’s commands. Being able to tell a house to turn on its lights long before the owner arrives or even commanding an oven to bake a cake without too much involvement is naturally appealing to people.

Drones

Drones are becoming quite popular lately and analysts expect them to become even more so in the years to come. Companies like Amazon and other tech startups in Silicon Valley are using them to deliver all kinds of goods. Law enforcement agencies and entire government branches are using them for search & rescue, as well as delivering supplies to remote locations.

Businesses that are selling drones or are using drones to offer services are expected to have a profitable future, but only if they can properly take advantage of the trend.

Renewable Energy

Finally, there’s the matter of renewable energy. Whether it’s in the form of solar, hydro, or wind, green energy is the future of the power industry. Regardless of the relentless efforts of some governments to reverse this trend, it’s simply a fact that the rest of the world is now becoming more interested in clean energy sources rather than fossil fuel.

Companies that either sell clean energy or plan to make use it of somehow for financial gain will have plenty of chances to do so. The use of renewable energy to power buildings and factories will become more commonplace, as well.

