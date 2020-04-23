Business benefits of advanced Microsoft Excel

With modern technology, more companies and businesses are looking towards Microsoft Excel as a tool that can be used in order to accomplish success. However, a lot of companies and businesses are stuck on how to utilize excel in order to fully reap the benefits. There are companies that offer training sessions such as 4d.dk that guide businesses and companies through achieving success by using Microsoft Excel.

What is Microsoft Excel and what are the benefits of using this program?



Microsoft Excel is a program created by Microsoft with the purpose of this program being focused around spreadsheets. These spreadsheets can be used for an array of tasks such as creating grids, graphs, calculations etc.

Now that you know the basic idea of Microsoft Excel, you must be wondering what exactly are the business benefits of this program?

Listed below are a few benefits:

Provide a solid and systematic method of storing important data such as Employee time cards, salary.

With excels sheet system, you are able to create documents per month that contain 3-4 sheets with each sheet focusing on different things such as sheet 1 focusing on Employee time cards, sheet 2 salaries etc.

Have a business that relies heavily on profit margins? Excel can help you easily keep track of your profit margins per week, per month, and per year through their option of plugging in formulas and having automated calculations.

You can simply create a formula in excel to calculate your profit margins over a given period of time, and you can continue to constantly refer to excel to see how much profit you have made week to week, month to month and year to year.

Aside from calculating profit margins, the great thing about excel is the many options they have for creating graphs.

Using these graphs, and calculations a Business or Company can look at forecasts for the future. The graphs can show trends of the company, trends of the market, or overall other trends that are specific to the business.

By using excel to see forecasts and trends, this can benefit the company by helping the company to make better decisions because they are aware of changes in the market, and can predict possible changes that will occur.

Never worry about losing important documents again. Sometime's employee timecards can get misplaced, or balance sheets and other important documents needed for the day to day functions of the business or company.

With excel, you do not have to worry about documents getting lost or losing the documents if a computer or laptop suddenly stops functioning.

One of the greatest benefits of excel is that it belongs to the Microsoft Suite365 family. This means that you are able to directly upload all your excel documents to the cloud, or server that is tied to your office or home internet server.

For companies that have more than one office in different locations, this makes sharing data amongst employees very convenient. Employees can access data very quickly, and change information from any given location very quickly. Thus allowing for more efficiency in the workplace.

Anybody who has the username and password of the cloud drive may access the cloud and make changes to the document.

So now that you have been made aware of the benefits of using Microsoft Excel for your business, you may be wondering how to get started?

Well if you are stuck, and do not know how to teach your employees about Microsoft Excel, you can always hire any professional to create a personalized training course for you.

The training course is a great way to learn about the program, and a great team-building activity. Not only will your employees, managers, shareholders etc learn about this vital program but they will also learn how to better work with one another.

