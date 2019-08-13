Bus trip to highlight struggles of women, African Americans
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and the Augusta County Historical Society are offering a day-long bus trip to Washington, D.C., on Monday, Sept. 23, highlighting exhibits in the nation’s capital related to the struggles that women and African Americans have faced in history.
The trip will include a visit to the National Archives to review the new exhibit on women’s suffrage entitled “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote” in the morning, with an afternoon visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The bus will leave Staunton at 6:15 a.m. with an expected arrival back to Staunton at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 for members of either organization or $95 for nonmembers. Seating is limited.
To reserve your seat, contact Hunter Hanger at 540-885-0897 x113 or email hhanger@woodrowwilson.org. You may also register online by going to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library website- www.woodrowwilson.org.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, the library and archives. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.
The Augusta County Historical Society is located at 20 S. Augusta Street and is open on Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to noon. For more information please call 540-248-4151 or visit www.augustacountyhs.org,
