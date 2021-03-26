Burn ban in effect in Waynesboro with high winds in forecast

Published Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, 8:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Waynesboro’s Office of the Fire Marshal has issued a city-wide burn ban effectively immediately.

Due to sustained high winds, increased fire loads and the enhanced threat for wildland fires, all open burning including burning in an approved fire pit or approved commercial portable outdoor fireplace is banned until 4 p.m. Saturday.

This is in conjunction with the 4 p.m. Virginia State Burn Law and does not include the use of gas grills for cooking purposes.

If you have any questions, concerns or need for further assistance, contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at (540) 943-6730.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments