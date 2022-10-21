Burlington donates $5K to Wenonah Elementary School

Burlington is now open in Waynesboro’s Town Center.

The store celebrated a ribbon cutting this morning in the former location of Bed, Bath and Beyond, and also donated $5,000 toward school supplies for Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro.

According to Wenonah Elementary Principal Abby Arey, teachers will use the funds for new classroom items from one of many vendors that partner with AdoptAClassroom.org.

“Wenonah Elementary is honored to be chosen for this opportunity! The support from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org will enable our teachers to purchase supplies and resources for their classrooms to enhance instruction,” Arey said in a press release. “Many may opt to use their funds to support one of our new initiatives this year, like Responsive Classroom which promotes classroom community and social emotional awareness, or Genius Hour, an enrichment opportunity for students to explore and investigate an area they are passionate about. We are so grateful for community partnerships that add to the overall success of our educational programming, and ultimately the success of our students at Wenonah.”

Teachers are able to shop with vendors, including Scholastic, Really Good Stuff, Lakeshore and School Specialty, for general classroom supplies, according to the press release. Other vendors support encore subject, enrichment and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).