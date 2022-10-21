Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
burlington donates 5k to wenonah elementary school
News

Burlington donates $5K to Wenonah Elementary School

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

burlingtonBurlington is now open in Waynesboro’s Town Center.

The store celebrated a ribbon cutting this morning in the former location of Bed, Bath and Beyond, and also donated $5,000 toward school supplies for Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro.

According to Wenonah Elementary Principal Abby Arey, teachers will use the funds for new classroom items from one of many vendors that partner with AdoptAClassroom.org.

“Wenonah Elementary is honored to be chosen for this opportunity! The support from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org will enable our teachers to purchase supplies and resources for their classrooms to enhance instruction,” Arey said in a press release. “Many may opt to use their funds to support one of our new initiatives this year, like Responsive Classroom which promotes classroom community and social emotional awareness, or Genius Hour, an enrichment opportunity for students to explore and investigate an area they are passionate about. We are so grateful for community partnerships that add to the overall success of our educational programming, and ultimately the success of our students at Wenonah.”

Teachers are able to shop with vendors, including Scholastic, Really Good Stuff, Lakeshore and School Specialty, for general classroom supplies, according to the press release. Other vendors support encore subject, enrichment and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nascar

NASCAR returns to Homestead this weekend for second Round of 8 playoff race
Chris Graham
x2 comedy

X2 Comedy classes: Choose your own hilarious adventure
Crystal Graham

People in the Shenandoah Valley are invited to tune up their funny bone, grab a seat in a class and help bring more of their funny to our community.

tony elliott

UVA Football: Why was Lavel Davis Jr. in the game trying to block a Georgia Tech punt?
Chris Graham

The penalty on UVA wideout Lavel Davis for leaping that gave Georgia Tech a first down with 3:49 to go – odds are, you didn’t know that rule before you saw it called last night – could have very well...

powerball virginia lottery

Jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing exceeds half-billion dollar mark
Crystal Graham
Abigail Spanberger

Spanberger pushes VA to strengthen benefits for veteran firefighters
Rebecca Barnabi
mary baldwin university

Mary Baldwin program to combat regional healthcare shortages, create jobs pipeline
Crystal Graham
commonwealth veterans day event

Commonwealth’s Veterans Day ceremony to be held Nov. 11 at Virginia War Memorial
Crystal Graham