Bullpen powers Liberty past No. 14 North Carolina 8-4

Published Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021, 11:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty relief pitchers David Erickson, Mason Fluharty and Landon Riley combined to hold North Carolina batters in check over the final 5 1/3 innings, propelling the Flames past the No. 14 Tar Heels 8-4 Tuesday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The trio of relievers allowed one run on five hits over the final 5 1/3 innings. The three Flames struck out five and walked just one batter.

David Erickson, the first man out of the bullpen, upped his record to 4-0. The right-hander entered the game with Liberty leading 4-3 and pitching 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Liberty left fielder Aaron Anderson reached base four times in the contest with two doubles and walking twice. He drove in a run and scored twice in game.

Flames shortstop Cam Locklear also reached base four times in the contest, recording two hits and walking twice. He collected two RBI and scored.

It is the second time in seven days that Liberty defeated North Carolina. Winners of nine straight contest, the Flames run their record to 11-5 on the season. The Tar Heels drop to 10-5.

Related

Comments