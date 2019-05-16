Building mobile apps made easy by Appy Pie’s no-code platform

It is often challenging for new entrepreneurs to accumulate capital for starting an online business, especially if it involves developing an app to connect with target customers. With smartphones becoming a necessity these days, most consumers prefer to buy products and services on the go. This requires spending considerable amount of money on app developers. While you may get the desired app for your business, the price you pay for it may be out of your budget.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could develop your mobile app on your own? You probably think that without programming skills, you can’t possibly create a business app. But Appy Pie shatters this long-standing myth.

The No-Code App Building Experience

The focus of this company has always been on helping clients with cutting edge technological solutions even if they have strict budgetary constraints. It offers unique solutions to people who don’t have any programming knowledge or coding skills.

For example, you may have a food delivery business where customers can order food online, and your delivery staff collects the food from the restaurants and deliver it at their doorstep. Apart from hiring the delivery team, you need to invest heavily on a website or an app. However, when you opt for Appy Pie, you can simply set up a website and then convert it into an app.

This app builder will allow you to build a food-delivery app where you can display the menu, accept orders and payments, show live tracking of the delivery person, provide discount coupons, and all the other features that such apps usually have. You can do all these things without having any experience in app development.

Why is Appy Pie the best app builder?

If you are looking for an app developer but facing trouble finding someone who can fit your budget, look no further. Using the Appy Pie platform, you can add value to your business and enhance the customer experience. It lets you build and manage your apps cost-effectively across various operating systems and devices. Here are a few reasons why you should consider using it right now:

It allows you to design apps for your business in minutes.

All you need to do is drag and drop the features you need in your app. You don’t require any coding skills for this.

You can publish your app on iTunes, Google Play, and App Stores once you complete it.

The app builder sends you real-time app analytics to evaluate its performance.

You can monetize your app with ads.

The apps will send push notifications to users, providing endless opportunities to promote your products or services.

Appy Pie, as a company focuses on offering only the best, most relevant technological solutions to their clients and are now even launching a no-code chatbot builder for their clients. This will help their clients, particularly small businesses in offering better customer support while reducing the workload on their team. It is not easy to find a cost-effective app development solution, especially if you have a tight budget. Entrepreneurs have a lot of planning and budgeting to do, and if app developers take away a significant amount of money, it can put your other business ideas to a halt. So, instead of thinking about hiring an app developer, become one yourself. Appy Pie will assist you in every possible way with the latest app features to add to your mobile application.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google