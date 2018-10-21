Building Goodness Foundation announces Volunteer of the Year

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Local construction nonprofit Building Goodness Foundation awarded the 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award to James Fye at its Volunteer Celebration.

About the Skip Wootten Volunteer of the Year Award: This award was named for Skip Wootten, a BGF volunteer who embodied the spirit of community and volunteerism. He was a craftsman of the highest skills and embraced each project with great enthusiasm, consideration and dedication. Sadly, Skip was the victim of a tragic accident in 2008. Through this award, we honor Skip’s approach to life and recognize the outstanding service of a current volunteer.

This year’s honoree: James Fye started volunteering with BGF in 2015 at the Mattaponi Native American Reservation. From there he traveled abroad with BGF 4 times, returned to Mattaponi and helped out at a local build day here in Charlottesville. This past year, he worked tirelessly on the Hormiguero Clinic in Nicaragua collaborating with team members on international trips, long message chains with the project team, purchasing the necessary supplies, and bringing those supplies down from the U.S. James comes to us from over the mountain in Staunton, is always willing to lend a hand, and will travel anywhere with BGF. We are so grateful to have him on the team. Congratulations to James Fye, BGF’s 2018 Volunteer of the Year.

Building Goodness Foundation is a Charlottesville-based nonprofit construction organization which connects skilled volunteers from the design and construction industries with communities in need at home and abroad. In partnership with the highest-quality NGOs and domestic nonprofits, we build, renovate, and repair critically needed schools, health clinics, community centers, homes, and more. BGF is also working on projects in Harrisonburg and Blacksburg. To find out more, please visit buildinggoodness.org.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment