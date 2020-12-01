Building Goodness Foundation announces #GivingTuesday campaign

Building Goodness Foundation announced a #GivingTuesday campaign goal of $20,000.

Every year since 2012, people around the world have celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving by giving to their favorite nonprofits. In 2018 BGF raised $7,660 on GivingTuesday, and $25,177 in 2019.

This year, the goal is $20,000. Every dollar given, up to $20,000, will be matched by their corporate sponsor, the Cathcart Group.

That means contributions made before midnight tonight will be doubled by the Cathcart Group match, and multiplied again by the work of BGF’s professional volunteers.

Anyone interested in helping BGF maximize the generosity of the Cathcart Group match can donate via the BGF Just Giving platform or visit the website.

In 2020, BGF served more than 4,100 individuals in Central Virginia and in Haiti. The funds collected on Giving Tuesday 2020 will support the organization’s mission and projects in 2021. BGF hopes to fully resume its international work in addition to continue serving an increased local effort.

