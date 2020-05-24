Build your own backyard garden using aquaponics

If you’re fishing for a fun and eco-friendly gardening project while at home, try building a small-scale aquaponics system in your backyard.

Aquaponics is a form of agriculture that combines aquaculture (raising fish) with hydroponics (gardening without soil). To learn how to build a system, join the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) at Virginia State University for a virtual Zoom session, “Backyard Aquaponics: Raising Fish and Plants in Your Backyard Using Aquaponics.”

The session will be held May 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. on Zoom. A Zoom link to the call will be emailed upon registration.

To register, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar.

Presenters for the session are Dr. David Crosby, Chris Mullins, Dr. Brian Nerrie and Dr. Chyer Kim. The presentation includes an overview of aquaponics, designing a small-scale system, selecting the right fish and plants, maintaining water quality and fish health and marketing.

Aquaponics is a natural and sustainable way to raise produce and protein without pesticides and herbicides. Aquaponic gardens require a fraction of the water needed to grow produce using traditional agriculture methods, require less space and are less labor intensive.

For more information about the workshop, contact David Crosby via email at dcrosby@vsu.edu.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, contact Debra B. Jones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (804) 524-5496 / TDD (800) 828-1120 or dbjones@vsu.edu 48 hours before the start of the program.

