Build, grow your online presence through Website JUMP START

Published Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, 10:16 am

(© Gajus – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County-based entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to create or enhance their online presence should consider applying for the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Website JUMP START program.

If chosen, a web build technical team will work over a two-week period to develop a basic WordPress website featuring your business at no-cost. The website will be designed to communicate value, educate about services, and offer ecommerce functionality.

Website JUMP START will select up to 12 businesses. Spots have been reserved for veteran-, minority-, or women-owned businesses.

This program is made possible through support from Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville.


