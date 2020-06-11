Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Waynesboro, Harrisonburg open for indoor dining

Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro have reopened their dining rooms in consultation with federal, state and local guidelines.

The following operations, safety and sanitation steps have been taken upon reopening to ensure the safety and well-being of Buffalo Wild Wings guests and team members:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts.

Buffalo Wild Wings will continue to serve guests via delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or BuffaloWildWings.com.

BOGO Wing Tuesdays and BOGO Boneless Thursday deals will be offered via dine-in, takeout and delivery.

