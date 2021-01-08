Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts sports betting odds

Prior to the start of the season, many did not think the Buffalo Bills were a Super Bowl contender. But their offense is potent and they are clicking at the right time.

Before the season, FanDuel had the future odds for the Bills to win the Super Bowl at +1300. Today, they are +700. Only the Green Bay Packers (+470) and Kansas City Chiefs (+220) are favored ahead of Buffalo. The Colts are more of a long-shot at +4100.

Prop bets for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts

Both DraftKings and FanDuel have a variety of prop bets to choose from ahead of Wildcard Weekend. For us, there are a few that stand out.

Currently, on DraftKings, the Buffalo Bills (+400) are second in line to only the Baltimore Ravens (+375) for the team expected to score the most points this weekend according to MichiganSharp.com. This prop bet is interesting as the Colts are less of a test than the Tennessee Titans, who are facing the Ravens in Tennessee.

Another interesting prop bet on DraftKings, if you’re feeling riskier, is Philip Rivers (+1000) to throw for the most passing yards out of all quarterbacks this weekend. Rivers may be ending his career soon but he still has an arm. Only Allen, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are favored ahead of Rivers.

Betting odds for the Buffalo Bills vs. the Indianapolis Colts

The below betting odds are provided by DraftKings and FanDuel and are subject to change.

Betting Odds DraftKings Fanduel DraftKings Fanduel DraftKings Fanduel Point Spread Point Spread Moneyline Moneyline Total Points Total Points Indianapolis Colts + 6.5 (-114) + 6.5 (-108) + 240 + 245 O 51.5 (-114) O 51.5 (-105) Buffalo Bills – 6.5 (-105) – 6.5 (-112) – 278 – 300 U 51.5 (-107) U 51.5 (-115) Sat, 10:05a @ Bills Stadium

How to bet on the Bills and Colts game

As mentioned above, there are a number of different bets and odds to choose from for the game between the Bills and Colts. The standard options include the point spread, which is a wager on the number of points a team will win or lose by, the moneyline, which is betting on a winner straight up, and the total points, which is betting on the cumulative total of each team’s score (over or under).

Additionally, there is still time to place bets on futures such as who will win the Super Bowl and there are countless prop bets from who will score the first touchdown, who will be the first to score 20 and more.

Betting on the Bills game is easy! Simply create an account with either DraftKings or FanDuel, deposit funds, and you’ll be ready to place your bet in a matter of minutes. If you are a first-time sports bettor, both sportsbooks offer welcome bonuses. Just remember to input the promo code when creating your account.

