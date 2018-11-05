Budget-friendly ways to advertise your business online

Whether you simply haven’t got the funds at the moment to splash out on your marketing or whether you just don’t like opening up those purse strings, there are ways for you to advertise your business. This is because there are always budget-friendly marketing techniques to be found online.

If advertising your business for next to nothing (sometimes even for nothing) sounds good to you, then make sure to take heed of the following advice.

Register your business with listing services

Making your business discoverable on the Internet is the first thing you need to do in your marketing venture. To ensure this is the case, you should register it with online listing services. This doesn’t cost a thing and will draw you a lot of custom in the long run — it’ll draw you custom because potential customers will know where to find you!

Head to Google Places, Yahoo Local and Bing and register with them all. By doing so, you will enter all of their databases and your premises will show up easier on the maps that they provide.

Invest a lot of time social media

Social media is very much one of your biggest allies in your quest to advertise your business on the cheap, as it will help you to gain tons of exposure. This means that you have to invest a lot of your time into it.

When it comes to using social media, one thing you must remember is that they are not all the same. Each different platform has its own qualities and attracts its own type of audience. For this reason, you cannot think that one size is going to fit all. You have to change your marketing tactics on each site that you use. On Facebook, for instance, you should very much focus on add tie-ins and making sure your offers are plain to see; on Twitter, on the other hand, you should seek to open up a direct channel for you and your customers to communicate; and on LinkedIn, you should do your best to network in a highly professional sense.

Don’t forget the trusty old email

All the latest communication platforms that the Internet has to offer makes forgetting about email an easy mistake to make. This is a mistake that you cannot afford to make, however, if you want to advertise your business online in a budget-friendly way.

The trusty old email offers up plenty of opportunities for you to advertise your business for free. To do this, first, you have to learn how to win at email marketing. This means learning how to build a profitable email list, understanding when to reach out to people, and grasping the idea of what it takes to build up a story in the pieces of mail that you send.

As a business owner, your mantra in life is to make as much money as you can without having to spend too much in the process. That being the case, make sure to remember all the advice that you’ve come across above.

