Bubble Watch: Brogdon drops 24 in Pacers’ win over Lebron, Lakers

Published Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, 9:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and six assists to continue his run of productivity in the bubble to help lead Indiana to a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, was 8-of-13 from the floor, including shooting 4-of-6 from three-point range, three of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Brogdon had 13 of his 24 points in the fourth, a give-and-take affair that the Pacers were able to solidify in the final seconds with a pair of Victor Oladipo free throws and a Brogdon steal.

Brogdon is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game since the NBA’s return on July 31, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

The Pacers are 4-1 in the bubble, and are currently tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference with Miami, both a half-game ahead of sixth-place Philadelphia, with three games left in the 2019-2020 regular season – against Miami on Monday, Houston on Wednesday, and a return date with Miami to close out the season on Friday.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments