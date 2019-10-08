Bryce Perkins named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins is one of 20 finalists named for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which honors the country’s top college quarterback based on player performance on-and-off the field.

Perkins (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) leads UVA with 1,177 passing yards and eight touchdowns on 66 percent passing. He also has two rushing touchdowns and 164 rushing yards in 2019. Perkins has 33 career passing touchdowns, which is tied for No. 4 all-time in the UVA career annals. He is also No. 8 all-time at UVA with 4,944 career yards of total offense.

The 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented on Wed., Dec. 11 in Baltimore, Md.