Brusa homers, but four-run Curve fifth dooms Squirrels

Gio Brusa hit his fourth home run in the last six games, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 5-1, to the Altoona Curve on Tuesday at The Diamond.

Brusa’s bomb came in the second inning off Altoona (39-34, 4-2) starter James Marvel (Win, 8-5) to give Richmond (27-47, 4-3) an early 1-0 lead.

Caleb Baragar (Loss, 2-1) held the Curve off the board through the first four innings, but yielded four runs in the fifth. After Altoona loaded the bases with a double a two walks, Robbie Glendinnnig doubled to left to plate two and give the Curve a 2-1 lead. Chase Johnson entered in relief to try and end the threat, but allowed a two-run single to Bligh Madris before retiring the side.

Baragar went 4.2 innings – a season-low with Richmond – allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six and walking a career-high six batters.

Johnson continued his strong month, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. In the month of June, Johnson has a 0.75 ERA in six appearances with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Marvel dazzled the Flying Squirrels for the third time this year, striking out eight across seven innings of one-run ball. In three starts against Richmond this season, Marvel is 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA.

The Curve added a run in the eighth against Melvin Adon when Brett Pope singled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Altoona reliever Blake Cederlind finished the game for Altoona with two scoreless innings.

