Brunswick Stew Tour highlights world-famous stew

The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors has launched the Brunswick Stew Tour, a new tourism initiative which highlights Virginia’s world-famous Brunswick Stew and showcases local businesses in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick Stew Tour is an all-inclusive self-guided tour that highlights the area’s delicious stew from various perspectives, with commitments from county businesses to attract travelers to the area. Travelers will engage in unique experiences that can only be found on the tour. These include having a delicious bowl of Brunswick Stew in historic downtown Lawrenceville, consuming a tasty drink called the “Stew Master” on Lake Gaston, taking home a quart of heart healthy stew in Alberta, learning about Brunswick Stew history at the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center or even taking the tour from the sky in Gasburg.

Stewie, the Brunswick Stew ambassador, was introduced at the launch of the Brunswick Stew Tour, along with the unveiling of the new Brunswick Stew Tour logo as well as a “Virginia is for Brunswick Stew Lovers” logo.

Brunswick Stew plays a major role in the history and heritage of Virginia cuisine, appeals to diverse backgrounds and connects the community.

On this day in 1988, the Virginia General Assembly proclaimed Brunswick County, Virginia as the originator of Brunswick Stew. The origin of this dish can be traced back to 1828. Each year on the second Saturday of October, crews would gather from miles around to stir up their own version of Brunswick Stew. Men known as stewmasters tend huge cauldrons, stirring the contents with boat oars, cooking up hundreds of quarts to be judged.

“Brunswick County is pleased to announce a new and refreshing opportunity to promote Brunswick County as a tourist destination,” said Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge, County Administrator for the County of Brunswick. “The Brunswick Stew Tour enables the county to work collaboratively with local businesses to highlight our-world famous Brunswick stew with a modern touch to a historic tradition exclusively from Brunswick County.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for Brunswick County to tell their Brunswick stew story through unique experiences around the county,” said Sandra Tanner, Destination Development Specialist for Virginia Tourism Cooperation.

For more information and itineraries on the Brunswick Stew Tour, visit brunswickco.com/brunswickstewtour.

