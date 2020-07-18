Brooklyn Nets sign UVA alum Justin Anderson as substitute player for remainder of season

The Brooklyn Nets confirmed Saturday that they have signed signed guard/forward Justin Anderson as a substitute player for the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Anderson, a 2015 University of Virginia basketball alum, previously signed a 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Jan. 6 and appeared in three games. He also saw action in 16 games (14 starts) this season with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, averaging a team-high 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.6 minutes per game en route to All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

Anderson has appeared in 219 games across five NBA seasons with Dallas (2015-2017), Philadelphia (2017-2018), Atlanta (2018-2019) and Brooklyn (2020), recording averages of 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per contest.

He has also seen action in 38 career NBA G League games, registering averages of 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.

Anderson was selected by the Mavericks with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft following a three-year (2012-2015) collegiate career at UVA.

While playing for the Cavaliers, Anderson earned National Basketball Coaches Association All-America Third Team honors and was named to the All-ACC Second Team as a junior. He was also named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association as a sophomore.

