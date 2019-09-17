Bronco Mendenhall talks in-state scheduling

Published Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019, 1:52 pm

Bronco MendenhallUVA Football coach Bronco Mendenhall wasn’t given a choice for his 2019 and 2020 season openers.

The ACC deemed that it would be at Pitt in 2019, Georgia in Atlanta to open 2020.

He didn’t have a say in scheduling ODU, either, he said Monday at his weekly presser, as the three-game UVA-ODU series had been in the works before he arrived.

Mendenhall did have input into the six-game series with Liberty, which began last year.

“I like the idea of in-state, close, regional, because of the intrigue,” Mendenhall said.

Intrigue, sure, but also, less travel is involved.

“If I have my choice to travel across the country to play Oregon or stay in-state, I would much rather stay in-state,” Mendenhall said. “The ACC is hard enough. There is enough travel. Academically UVA is an amazing challenge and opportunity. I think that’s the right decision for the University of Virginia at this point.”

ODU and Liberty, on their side, have also embraced a similar philosophy, racing to get dates with UVA and Virginia Tech.

ODU did itself one better last year, getting that historic upset win over Tech in Norfolk last September.

The dates are attractive for those programs as well, obviously. At the least, you get a check for playing the ACC big boys in their places, with the odd date when you get them in your place to use for marketing to your fan base.

And if you get a win, even better.

Mendenhall, for his part, is all in.

“I would like to continue with that philosophy in place knowing that we won’t be able to execute it perfectly, but I think it’s a natural fit,” Mendenhall said.

Story by Chris Graham



