Brogdon’s 22 not enough for Indiana in Game 1 defeat

Published Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 12:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points and 10 assists in his playoff debut for Indiana, but the Pacers fell to Miami, 113-101, in the opener of the best-of-seven first-round NBA playoff series.

The 2016 UVA alum was just 6-of-18 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range in 39 minutes.

The Pacers, the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, had to make a go of it without their other superstar, Victor Oladipo, who played just nine minutes before leaving with a left eye injury in the first quarter.

Oladipo’s status for Game 2 on Thursday at 1 p.m. is uncertain.

Tuesday was a wild day in terms of playoff action, with both of the top seeds – Milwaukee in the East, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the West – going down to defeat in their respective Game 1s.

The Bucks, just 3-5 in the bubble after dominating Eastern Conference play before the COVID-19 shutdown in March, fell 122-110 to eight seed Orlando.

The Lakers, despite getting 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists from the ageless Lebron James, dropped a 100-93 decision to Portland, which outscored LA 19-6 in the final 6:38 to pull the upset.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments