Brogdon goes for career-high, but Pacers fall to Knicks, 106-102

Published Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, 9:57 am

Malcolm Brogdon had a career-high 33 points, but a late 13-4 Knicks run lifted New York to a 106-102 win over his Indiana Pacers Saturday night.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, was 12-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-10 from three-point range, and had seven assists, two steals and one turnover.

That single turnover would be costly.

Down 98-96 with 1:34 to go, Julius Randle took an errant Brogdon pass for a fast-break dunk that pushed the margin to four.

Victor Oladipo missed a three on the Pacers’ next possession, and then after an Austin Rivers miss, Brogdon had a three blocked by Mitchell Robinson, leading to another runout that resulted in a River short jumper that made it 102-96 New York.

It would never get closer.

Former Duke one-and-done R.J. Barrett had 25 points to lead New York (3-3).

Next up for Indiana (4-2): a game at New Orleans (4-2) on Monday at 8 p.m.

Lots of former Dukies in that one – Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, J.J. Redick.

Season stats for Brogdon: 22.2 ppg, 6.3 assists/g, 53.1% FG, 44.7% 3FG, 23.29 PER

Story by Chris Graham

