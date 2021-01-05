Brogdon floater lifts Pacers to OT win over Williamson, Pelicans

Malcolm Brodgon hit a floater with 3.6 seconds left to lift Indiana to a 118-116 OT win over New Orleans Monday night.

The 2016 UVA alum finished with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, 4-of-9 from three, for the Pacers (5-2).

Brogdon also had 11 assists, and didn’t have a turnover, in 46 minutes running the point.

The Pelicans (4-3) got big nights from a pair of one-and-one Dukies – Brandon Ingram (32 points, 12-of-31 shooting) and Zion Williamson (24 points, 10 rebounds, 9-of-19 shooting).

Indiana rallied from eight down in the final two minutes of regulation to send the game to free basketball.

The Pacers led by four late in OT, but a Williamson dunk and Lonzo Ball driving layup tied things up heading into Indiana’s final possession.

Brogdon drained the floater with two seconds left on the shot clock to put Indiana ahead, and New Orleans would not get off a final shot.

Story by Chris Graham

