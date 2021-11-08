Broadcaster John Freeman named new ‘Voice of the Cavaliers’

Virginia Athletics and Playfly Sports Properties announced today the hiring of John Freeman as the new “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Freeman takes over as the play-by-play announcer for Virginia football and men’s basketball games on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and other announcing duties, including serving as host of the in-season “Coach’s Corner” program.

Freeman replaces Dave Koehn, who served in the position for 14 years until being named the radio play-by-play announcer for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks in October.

“Growing up in Crozet, this is the job I always coveted,” Freeman said. “I now get to talk to people about the ‘Hoos for a living. Today, I am simply speechless.

“It’s been a long, winding journey home and I’m so grateful for all the countless people who have helped me along the way including those who held this very role over the past three decades.”

Freeman handled the play-by-play duties for the Virginia Sports Radio Network during Virginia’s last four football games. His first event in his full-time role will be Tuesday’s men’s basketball home game versus Navy. That contest is the season opener for the Cavaliers.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this Wahoo home,” said Brad Ferrell, the general manger of Virginia Sports Properties. “John’s passion for broadcasting was clear when he enthusiastically stepped in as our interim voice, but his allegiance to UVA is in his blood. John’s not new to the Virginia Sports Radio Network, he has been sharing his expertise with Wahoo nation as a fill-in play-by-play for years, even while serving as a broadcast fixture in Nashville. He’s a talented storyteller, and we’re thrilled to be bringing the fans a new era in Cavaliers radio.”

A native of Crozet, Freeman graduated from Virginia in 2009 with a degree in media studies. He has handled announcing duties for the Virginia Sports Radio Network and UVA streaming platforms since 2006, including fill-in duties for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, wrestling and softball.

In 2017, Freeman was named the play-by-play announcer for the Nashville Soccer Club franchise and continued with the club into its Major League Soccer expansion. Freeman previously handled announcing duties for Tennessee State men’s basketball, VCU women’s basketball, the Atlantic Ten Network, Randolph Macon and Georgia Athletics.

