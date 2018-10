BRITE Bus to add two new Fishersville stops

Beginning Oct. 15, BRITE Bus will be adding two stops in Fishersville.

These signed stops will be in the Myers Corner development – one at Gosnell Crossing/Myers Corner Drive, and the other at Myers Corner Drive/Old Oaks Drive – and will be served by the 250 Connector (Eastbound and Westbound). Benches and other amenities may be added in the future.

