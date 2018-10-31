BRITE Bus offers free rides on Election Day

BRITE Bus is offering free rides on Election Day – Nov. 6 BRITE Bus routes serve many of the polling places in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

BRITE is the public transit system that serves the City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro and parts of Augusta County including Stuarts Draft with stops at Augusta Health, Wilson Workforce Rehabilitation Center, and Blue Ridge Community College.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes and times, visit www.britebus.org or connect on Facebook.

