BRITE Bus offers free rides on Election Day

Published Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 3:50 pm

Photo courtesy Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

BRITE Bus, providing fixed-route and ADA-compliant paratransit services in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro, is offering free rides on all routes again on Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 2.

BRITE Bus routes serve many of the voting locations in the cities and county.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes and times, visit britebus.org or connect on Facebook.

BRITE Bus is administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee.