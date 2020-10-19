BRITE Bus offering free rides to, from, local polls on Election Day

BRITE Bus is an option for voters to get to and from the polls in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro on Election Day.

BRITE Bus serves many of the early voting and Election Day precinct locations. Be sure to call in advance, at least on the prior day, to request your trip.

Dating to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March, the service has been operating fare-free.

“We understand the ongoing challenges many of our riders are facing, and we want to support their needs as much as possible,” CSPDC Transit Coordinator Devon Thompson said.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes and times visit www.britebus.org or connect on Facebook.

Customer and employee safety remain top of mind, and as part of safety measures, those passengers able to safely do so will be required to wear face coverings on the bus.

Public transportation services are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee.

