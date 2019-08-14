BRITE Bus extending BRCC Friday shuttle hours

Effective Friday, Aug. 23, BRITE Bus Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) North & South Shuttles will extend Friday service hours.

BRITE Bus is expanding operating hours on Friday evenings to improve transit service for riders of the BRCC shuttles. Effective August 23rd and going forward, the BRCC hours of operation will be extended as follows:

• BRCC North – Friday hours will be extended to 6:50 am to 8:00 pm. Monday through Thursday hours will remain the same (6:50 am to 11:00 pm). • BRCC South – Friday hours will be extended to 7:15 am to 7:30 pm. Monday through Thursday hours will remain the same (7:15 am to 10:30 pm).

BRITE provides fixed-route and ADA compliant Paratransit service in Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro. Public transportation services are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee (BTAC).

