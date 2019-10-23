BRITE Bus adding three new Waynesboro stops in November
BRITE Bus Waynesboro Circulator will travel along Florence Avenue and add three additional stops beginning Monday, Nov. 4.
Due to safety concerns for BRITE passengers, buses, and private vehicles, BRITE Bus will now travel along Florence Avenue instead of Port Republic Road.
The stop at Rosenwald Community Center will be discontinued and three new stops will be introduced along Florence Avenue:
- Florence Ave / Henry Ave
- Florence Ave / Fontaine St
- Florence Ave / Hemlock St
BRITE provides fixed-route and ADA compliant Paratransit service in Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro. Public transportation services are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee (BTAC).