Britainy Koehl joins Farm Credit of the Virginias as loan processor

Britainy Koehl joined the Farm Credit of the Virginias Harrisonburg Processing Center as a loan processor earlier this year.

Originally from Nashville, Ind., Koehl spent the last several years in Virginia and currently calls Mount Crawford home. She is a graduate of Ball State University, where she received a bachelor’s in psychology.

Koehl joins FCV after previously serving as a title processor and auction clerk for Manheim Harrisonburg Auto Auctions and office manager at Grand Home Furnishings. In her role at Grand Home Furnishings, she managed the business and financing office.

In her free time, Koehl enjoys spending time with her fiancé and two children, teaching zumba as a certified instructor and participating in fitness-related activities.

Regarding her new role, Koehl says, “I’m excited to bring my strong work ethic and positive attitude to the Farm Credit Team. I’m most excited about learning the different processes of the position and helping my fellow team to maintain the workload.”

About Farm Credit of the Virginias

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. In fact, as part of a nationwide network they are the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for over 100 years. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm through its constant commitment to competitive lending, expert financial services and for facilitating and sharing knowledge and resources through the Farm Credit Knowledge Center.

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.

