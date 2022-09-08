Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, after having been placed under medical supervision earlier in the day at Balmoral, the royal family’s summer retreat.

Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, succeeding her father, King George VI, in 1953.

Her oldest son, Prince Charles, long the heir to the throne, immediately becomes King Charles.

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in 1926 to the second son of King George V, she was thrust into the direct line of succession when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

Her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 was broadcast to more than 200 million people across the world on BBC Radio.

Philip passed away in 2021 at the age of 99.

Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June, marking a historic seven decades on the throne. She reigned through the terms of 15 British prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents.

She met with Tory leader Liz Truss this week at Balmoral to officially invite her to be prime minister and form a new government in her name.