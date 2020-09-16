Bristol man sentenced to 12 years on child pornography charges

A Bristol man who corresponded with and sent lewd pictures to an FBI employee he believed to be a 14-year-old girl was sentenced yesterday in federal court.

Jonathan Neal Sexton, 33, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to a series of charges related to the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Sexton pleaded guilty in June to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, between February and May, Sexton used the chat application KIK to correspond with who he believed to be a 14-year-old female who was actually an undercover employee of an FBI Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Task Force.

During these chats, despite the “teen” being in the “clean area” of the KIK app, Sexton engaged the “teen” in conversations about masturbation, sex toys, sexual intercourse, and other topics. He also sent pictures of sex toys and videos of himself masturbating, asked the “teen” to send him nude pictures and referenced the time when they could see each other and engage in sexual conduct.

On multiple occasions, Sexton sent the “teen” pictures of prepubescent females nude and engaging with prepubescent males in sexual conduct.

