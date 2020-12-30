Bridgewater teen dies in single-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police Trooper S. Craig is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred on Monday at 11:45 p.m. along Route 738 (West Dry River Road), a half-mile south of Route 743.

A 1999 Acura Integra was traveling South on Route 738 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Acura, Bryce W. Miller, 19, of Bridgewater, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

