Bridgewater takes control with special teams play on way to 26-16 win over Ferrum

Published Friday, Mar. 12, 2021, 11:36 pm

Bridgewater took control with a pair of special teams plays early in the second half on the way to its first conference victory of the 2021 spring season, a 26-16 win at Ferrum on Friday.

The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 ODAC) opened up its lead in part due to a pair of special teams plays early in the third quarter. Ferrum punted on its first possession of the second half, and a good Chad Jones return plus a 15-yard flag set BC up in Panther territory.

Noah Beckley hit Derrick Jenkins for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage thereafter.

BC forced another three-and-out, and this time blocked the punt for a touchdown and a 26-10 advantage.

Viante Tucker also returned the game’s opening kickoff 82 yards to set up an early Bridgewater score.

Shawn Harris had a monster game on defense with 14 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Brett Tharp filled the box score for a third straight game with 12 tackles, two pass breakups and a blocked kick.

Beckley led the Eagles on the ground with 96 rushing yards, while Chad Jones added three catches for 59 yards.

The Eagles trailed 10-7 late in the second quarter after a failed fourth down conversion at the Ferrum 32 yard line and then an interception in the red zone after Harris had forced a Ferrum fumble to set BC up with great field position.

Bridgewater drove 12 plays just before halftime however to take a 13-10 lead into the break after Demetreus Jalepes‘ second TD of the half.

Ferrum had a chance to make it a one-score game with six minutes remaining after Tmahdae Penn’s touchdown but the Eagles had the two-point pass attempt well covered. The Panthers also missed a short field goal in the fourth quarter and had a final drive end in a Da’Sean Davis sack at the BC 12-yard line.

