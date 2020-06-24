Bridgewater Retirement Community terminates VP: Alleged financial misconduct uncovered

Bridgewater Retirement Community has terminated its vice president for independent living and assisted living after uncovering evidence of “significant financial misconduct.”

BRC President Rodney Alderfer confirmed the termination of Sarah Hagan from her VP role in a news release issued on Tuesday.

The release said BRC has reported the matter to authorities and is cooperating fully with an investigation that has been initiated.

No details on the alleged misconduct were made available.

Alderfer issued a statement on the termination.

“Sarah Hagan’s employment was terminated after we uncovered evidence of significant financial misconduct regarding corporate resources. BRC reported this to the authorities and is cooperating fully with the investigation. Of course, we are not able to share details while the matter is under investigation, but we can assure you that there is no allegation of any misconduct relating to residents’ personal funds, property, or care.

“This is a very difficult day for BRC, for our residents and our team members. I am deeply saddened as I know so many members of our BRC community will be. Sarah had forged strong relationships with BRC team members and residents alike, and members of her family had also developed caring relationships within the BRC community.

“With the support of the rest of the Senior Team, I will be working personally with team leaders in Independent and Assisted Living to ensure that operations and resident support continue at the high level of excellence our residents expect and deserve. We have capable and dedicated teams whose top priority, always, is the wellbeing of our residents, and I am especially grateful for them right now. In the coming days I will be working with the board and Senior Team on a plan for a more permanent solution to provide ongoing leadership and support to Independent and Assisted Living.”

