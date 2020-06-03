Bridgewater Retirement Community president tests positive for COVID-19

Bridgewater Retirement Community learned Tuesday night that BRC President Rodney Alderfer had tested positive for COVID-19.

BRC is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to mitigate any potential spread of the disease. Contact tracing is currently being conducted.

All those who were potentially exposed are quarantined at home for 14 days from the date of exposure.

At this time, there are no BRC residents at any level of care who are believed to have been exposed.

No BRC residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We feel it’s important to share this news with our community,” said Alderfer, who is self-isolating with mild symptoms. “Transparency is crucial when it comes to people’s health and wellbeing. I am physically fine but frustrated with the situation. Fortunately, technology allows me to continue doing what I need to do to support BRC in this challenging time.”

Beginning today, BRC policy will now require all team members to wear surgical masks while on the job, rather than fabric face coverings. Surgical masks have already been required for team members providing direct care.

Additionally, in what BRC and health officials believe to be a separate incidence, two contracted construction workers who recently conducted work on site at BRC have also tested positive for the virus. While at BRC, they worked exclusively in a closed area of campus where they did not come into direct contact with any BRC team members or residents. The construction company is also working closely with VDH. As a precaution, all construction projects at BRC have been temporarily suspended.

BRC implemented strict prevention measures to protect its community from COVID-19 in mid-March. These measures include screening of team members at the beginning of each shift and daily monitoring of all residents in nursing, assisted living, and memory support.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, BRC has closely monitored new clinical information along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other health agencies. In many cases, BRC has adopted policies that go beyond current recommendations or requirements. Although the Commonwealth of Virginia has begun to ease public health restrictions, BRC is proceeding cautiously and maintaining its prevention protocols.

BRC remains committed to quickly sharing important updates regarding COVID-19 with the community. We ask for your prayers for Rodney, his family, and our entire community during this time.

