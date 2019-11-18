Bridgewater Football earns NCAA bid, will host first-round game

Bridgewater will host Delaware Valley in the opening round of the NCAA Division III football tournament on Saturday at Jospon Field.

The Eagles (10-0) earned the NCAA bid after a 10-0 regular season and an ODAC championship.

Middle Atlantic Conference champion Delaware Valley is 9-1 on the year. Bridgewater beat the MAC’s second-place team, Stevenson, 37-22, on the road this year.

The winner of Saturday’s noon kickoff at Jopson Field will face the winner of Wesley vs. Framingham State in the second round.

The Eagles are hosting an NCAA game for the first time since Nov. 19, 2005 – a 30-21 first round victory over Washington & Jefferson.

