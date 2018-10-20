Bridgewater drops heartbreaker at Randolph-Macon in 2 OTs

The Bridgewater College football team came from 17 points down and held a lead on three occasions, but fell 44-41 in double-overtime to ODAC leaders Randolph-Macon.

Bridgewater had to settle for a field goal in the second overtime period, and forced a third-and-goal for the Yellow Jackets. With the defense keying on star running back Tre Frederick, RMC ran a play-action bootleg and QB Burke Estes had Robby Owens open for the winning score.

BC quarterback Jay Scroggins threw for 310 yards and three scores while rushing for a team-high 62 yards on 19 carries. Dakoda Shrader (five catches, 73 yards), Grant Monson (six catches, 62 yards, TD) and Devonte Smith (5 catches, 62 yards, TD) all contributed to the passing attack.

Randolph-Macon scored first in overtime. After Scroggins bullied through a tackle to pick up a first down for Bridgewater, Smith made a diving catch for the 17-yard score.

Monson had made a tiptoe touchdown catch on Bridgewater’s first drive of the second half to make it 17-9 RMC. Dustin Green then blocked a field goal, with a good return by Dy’Quan McGhee.

Demetreus Jalepes took a screen pass and broke several tackles for the 38-yard score, tying the game at 17-all with Smith’s two-point conversion catch.

Jalepes’ score had come one play after Shrader nearly made an unbelievable diving catch down the right sideline. The Eagles went right back to it after getting another stop, and Shrader hauled in a tough 48-yard catch on the final play of the third quarter.

That led to a Brendon Maturey keeper and a 24-17 Eagle lead with 24 unanswered points for the hosts. No one picked up Eric Hoy in motion on a wheel route on the next possession however, and the 51-yard gain set up Frederick’s score on the next play to tie the game at 24-24.

The Eagle offense marched off a drive of over seven minutes to take a touchdown lead again. Scroggins extended a third down play and found Monson just past the sticks, and Jalepes carried it in from 15 yards out for the score.

The Yellow Jackets had one more huge response in them. After a pass interference flag got Randolph-Macon out of a long-yardage situation, Frederick broke the next snap 62 yards to send the game into overtime.

The Yellow Jackets led by a field goal heading into the second and soon made it 10-0 as Frederick bounced outside for a 65-yard touchdown. RMC would go on to take a 17-0 lead as Estes rolled right and found a wide open Sam Tanner in the end zone.

Bridgewater put together a two-minute drive despite a costly block in the back penalty. The Eagles picked up a first down with five seconds left and spiked the ball to set up Logan Weis‘ field goal to get on the board.

Frederick finished with 238 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 31 carries for the Yellow Jackets, who remain the ODAC’s only unbeaten team in conference play (6-1, 4-0).

Bridgewater is 2-4, 1-3 and will host Shenandoah next Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Eagles’ Family Weekend game.

