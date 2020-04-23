Bridgewater College’s Rachael King awarded Petcher Scholarship

Bridgewater College student Rachael M. King received the Esther Mae Wilson Petcher Memorial Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

The award, for $3,130, is named in memory of Esther Mae Wilson Petcher, a member of the Bridgewater class of 1944 and a former missionary to Nigeria. The grant is given each year to a rising senior in good academic standing who demonstrates leadership in campus activities with emphasis on religious life.

King, a health and exercise science major, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy King of Fredericksburg, Va.

King serves on the leadership team and leads the prayer team for Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU), an interdenominational Christian ministry on campus.

She serves as a tutor for Human Physiology and is a member of the swim team, for which she competes in the 100 butterfly, the 200 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

