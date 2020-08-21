Bridgewater College welcomes four new faculty members

Published Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, 9:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Bridgewater College welcomes four new full-time faculty members for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The faculty members, who arrived on campus in mid-August for meetings before the start of classes on Aug. 25, will join the departments of economics and business, chemistry, music and psychology.

The new faculty members, announced by Dr. Leona Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs, are as follows:

The Department of Economics and Business welcomes Daniel Finseth as a visiting assistant professor of business. Finseth earned an M.B.A. and a bachelor of independent studies from James Madison University.

Barnabas Otoo will join the Department of Chemistry as an assistant professor. Otoo earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Purdue University, an M.S. in chemistry from East Tennessee State University and a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana.

The Department of Music welcomes Ryan Keebaugh as assistant professor of music and choral director. Keebaugh earned a D.M.A. in composition from The Catholic University of America, an M.M. in composition from Shenandoah University and a B.A. in music from Bridgewater College.

Joining the Department of Psychology as an associate professor is Elizabeth MacDougall. MacDougall earned a Ph.D. in psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, an M.A. in psychology from Loyola College and a B.S. in psychology from Geneva College.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college.

Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate and graduate students.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments