Bridgewater College students receive business scholarships for 2020-2021

The George S. Aldhizer II Department of Economics and Business at Bridgewater College has recognized students for excellence.

Kallie M. Moyer received the Robert L. Hueston Endowed Scholarship. The award honors the contributions Robert L. Hueston made to the study of accounting at Bridgewater College while a member of the faculty from 1953-86. Moyer received an $8,720 scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

Moyer, a senior business administration major with emphasis in accounting and finance, is the daughter of John and Margo Moyer of Harrington, Del. Moyer is a member of Sigma Beta Delta, an international business honor society. She was a member of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO).

Dylan M. Craig received a $3,407 scholarship from the David E. Will Endowed Scholarship Fund for the Support of Public Accounting for the 2020-21 academic year. Will, a 1983 graduate, was a partner and certified public accountant with the accounting firm of Mitchell Wiggins and Company LLP in Richmond, Va, before his death in September 2018. The award goes to students with a concentration in accounting who intend to pursue a career as a certified public accountant with a public accounting firm.

Craig, a rising senior business administration major, is the son of Michael and Amy Craig of Stuarts Draft, Va. Craig is a member of Sigma Beta Delta.

The David G. and Margie Messick Smith Endowed Scholarship was presented to Mary S. Monaco. The scholarship, which is awarded to a rising senior who has demonstrated exceptional promise in the field of management, was established by two Bridgewater graduates in memory of their grandparents, David G. and Margie Messick Smith. The award carries a $1,295 scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

Monaco, a business administration major with a marketing emphasis and an equine studies minor, is the daughter of Ralph and Lorraine Monaco of Alexandria, Va. Monaco is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society; Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society; Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society and Sigma Beta Delta.

She has completed two internships at Bridgewater College, including with the Wade Institute for Teaching and Learning and with the Office of Career Services.

Following graduation on May 2, Monaco will pursue a master’s in digital media strategies at Bridgewater College.

Victoria K. Hill, a business administration and economics double major, received the Outstanding Senior Award for scholarly achievement and leadership in economics.

Hill is the daughter of Daphne Savoy of Harrisonburg, Va. She is a member of the Philomathes Society, Sigma Beta Delta and Omicron Delta Kappa. She served as president of the college’s Business Expo, an annual event that connects local businesses and students on campus.

Hill was an administrative and marketing intern for the Rockingham Ballet Theatre and also completed an internship as a social media and marketing intern for Bridgewater College’s office of career services.

Sarah C. Riley, a business administration major with emphases in organizational management and marketing and a minor in communication studies, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Riley of Sykesville, Md. She is a member of the Philomathes Society and Sigma Beta Delta.

Riley served as vice president of the campus chapter of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and as treasurer of Eco-Action Club. She was a training and human resources intern at a credit union.

Following graduation on May 2, Riley will pursue a master’s in Human resource management at Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

