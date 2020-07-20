Bridgewater College, St. Thomas Aquinas High School sign college admission agreement

Bridgewater College and St. Thomas Aquinas High School, a coeducational Catholic high school in Dover, N.H., have entered into a partnership that provides guaranteed admission to Bridgewater for qualifying students.

The college admission agreement, signed March 7, 2020, by Bridgewater President Dr. David Bushman and St. Thomas Aquinas Head of School Dan Soller, guarantees that St. Thomas Aquinas students who meet all Bridgewater requirements in place at the time of the application will be admitted to the College.

In addition, the St. Thomas Aquinas students will receive a $26,000 McKinney ACE scholarship with a total value of $104,000 over eight semesters, along with an Out-of-State Incentive Scholarship or the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, depending on the student’s state of residency.

The agreement begins with St. Thomas Aquinas’ Class of 2021.

“This partnership is a natural fit as both Bridgewater College and St. Thomas Aquinas offer high-quality education in a connected and engaged learning environment,” said Bridgewater College Vice President for Enrollment Management Michael Post.

This college admission agreement marks the third such agreement for Bridgewater (the guaranteed admission agreement between Blue Ridge Community College and Bridgewater College signed in April 2019 being the first), and furthers the College’s goal of increasing partnerships with national and regional private schools whose students understand the benefits associated with a private school education. Post said the College intends to announce additional agreements in the coming months.

“I am honored that Bridgewater College has selected St. Thomas Aquinas High School to participate in their prestigious guaranteed admissions and scholarship program,” Soller said. “Bridgewater offers our students a beautiful campus home in the Virginia Shenandoah Valley and through its size and program offerings, offers our graduates a continued path of excellence.”

As part of the agreement, Bridgewater College admissions representatives will visit the St. Thomas Aquinas campus to share information about the College with prospective students and their families. In addition, St. Thomas Aquinas will counsel current and prospective students and their families about the benefits of the college admission agreement with Bridgewater.

