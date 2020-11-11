Bridgewater College seniors seek local businesses to partner with on entrepreneurial projects

Thirty seniors in a Bridgewater College entrepreneurship course want to form working partnerships with six small businesses or nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Augusta counties during the spring 2021 semester.

Their goal: to help these businesses with marketing plans, consumer research, feasibility studies for new products or services, and logo and publication development, among other projects. Students can also aid businesses in building new marketing plans to help them market themselves more successfully in the wake of COVID-19. In order to participate, small businesses and nonprofits should propose projects that are entrepreneurially oriented, are designed to fit the students’ capabilities, can be completed over a three-month period and have enough substance to merit course credit. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the students will complete the projects remotely.

“Students will use their knowledge in all business topics to analyze the firms, assess their needs, make plans of action and then implement the plans,” said Dr. Maria V. Lugo, associate professor of business administration and a faculty adviser for the project.

Businesses and nonprofits that are interested in taking advantage of Bridgewater’s Entrepreneurial Experience Service-Learning Project should contact Lugo by email at mlugo@bridgewater.edu or by telephone at 540-828-5418. The deadline for project submission is Dec. 4, 2020.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to 1,600 students.

