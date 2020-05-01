Bridgewater College seniors recognized in computer science, mathematics

Three Bridgewater College seniors, Miller E. Kines, Simon P. Sawyer and Sabrina N. Volponi, were recognized for excellence in computer science and mathematics.

The department of mathematics and computer science presented the Outstanding Senior in Computer Science to Sawyer, the Outstanding Senior in Information Systems Management to Kines and the Outstanding Senior in Mathematics to Volponi.

Sawyer, a mathematics and computer science double major, is the son of Tom and Kellie Sawyer of Timberville, Va. He is a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program. He served as president of the Computing Club and was a member of the Math Club. He completed an honors research project, “Exponential MIDI Sequences in Base-10 and Beyond,” with Dr. Verne Leininger, associate professor of mathematics and computer science.

Kines, an information systems management major with a minor in business administration, is the son of Landon and Jerry Anne Kines of Amissville, Va. Kines was a member of the BC Computing Club and the 3-D Printing Club. He worked as a desktop technician in Bridgewater College’s C.E. Shull Information Technology Center.

Volponi, an environmental science and mathematics double major, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Volponi of Elmhurst, N.Y. She is a member of Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society, and Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society. Following graduation on May 2, Volponi will pursue a Ph.D. in environmental engineering at the University of Notre Dame. She received a Graduate Research Fellowship from the National Science Foundation.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

