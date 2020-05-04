Bridgewater College seniors receive 2020 sociology awards

Bridgewater College seniors Danielle M. Brooks and Victoria L. Callahan were recognized for excellence by the department of sociology.

Brooks received the C. Wright Mills Award, which is presented to a student who practices “public sociology” and models the daily use of sociological imagination beyond the classroom.

Brooks, a sociology major with a minor in social work, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Tyler of Roanoke, Va.

At Bridgewater, Brooks was a sociology tutor and a mentor for Eagle Success. She served as executive director of BC Voice, the student-run media organization on campus.

Brooks completed a research project, “Gender Socialization and Attitudes Towards Feminism on Sexual Harassment,” for her Research Methods class.

Callahan received the Zygmunt Bauman Scholar Award, which is given to a student who demonstrates outstanding scholarship and leadership in the classroom and exemplifies academic citizenship in the department.

Callahan, a sociology and communication, technology and culture double major with minors in theatre and cultural studies, is the daughter of John and Robin Callahan of Bloomsburg, Pa.

She is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society, and served as vice president of the campus chapter of Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society. She is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society; Lambda Pi Eta, a national communication honor society; Alpha Psi Omega, a national theater honor society; and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity. She is a member of Bridgewater’s Flory Honors Program.

Callahan was an academic coach, a sociology tutor and an Eagle Success mentor. She served as president of the Class of 2020 and was chair of the Honor Council.

Callahan completed an honors research project, “Everyman: A Workshop Production,” with Dr. Scott Cole, associate professor of communication studies and theatre.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

