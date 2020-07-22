Bridgewater College, Saint John’s Catholic Preparatory School sign college admission agreement

Bridgewater College and Saint John’s Catholic Preparatory School, a coeducational Catholic college preparatory school located in Frederick County, Md., have entered into a partnership that provides guaranteed admission to Bridgewater for qualifying high school seniors.

Bridgewater and Saint John’s both have a long history of commitment to academic excellence as well as educating thoughtful leaders and community-minded citizens in service to a diverse and global society.

The college admission agreement, signed March 24, by Bridgewater President Dr. David Bushman and Saint John’s President Dr. Thomas Powell, begins with Saint John’s Class of 2021. The agreement guarantees that Saint John’s students who meet all Bridgewater requirements in place at the time of the application will be admitted to the College. In addition, the Saint John’s students will receive a $26,000 McKinney ACE scholarship with a total value of $104,000 over eight semesters, along with an Out-of-State Incentive Scholarship or the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, depending on the student’s state of residency.

“Our partnership with Saint John’s gives their students the opportunity to continue their academic studies in a connected and engaged learning environment that’s only two hours away from home,” said Michael Post, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Bridgewater College.

This college admission agreement marks the fourth such agreement for Bridgewater, and furthers the College’s goal of increasing partnerships with national and regional private schools whose students understand the benefits associated with a private school education.

Dr. Powell, President of Saint John’s Catholic Prep, said, “We are thrilled to be a partner with Bridgewater College. This guaranteed student acceptance is an outstanding opportunity for our students to take advantage of this partnership to receive a college education at Bridgewater College. We look forward to seeing this partnership grow and develop for our students and their futures.”

As part of the agreement, Bridgewater College admissions representatives will visit the Saint John’s campus to share information about the College with prospective students and their families.

In addition, Saint John’s will counsel current and prospective students and their families about the benefits of the college admission agreement with Bridgewater.

